Brú Ború featured at Leinster House for Culture Night

Cashel’s Brú Ború were accorded the special honour of performing at Leinster House for Culture Night this year, which is also the centenary of Seanad Éireann.



Prior to covid, the much-acclaimed traditional group had been a regular participant at the Leinster House Culture Night.



The 25-member ensemble, which for over 30 years has entertained fans from home and abroad at their cultural centre at the foot of the Rock of Cashel, won the hearts of the thousands of visitors who passed through Leinster House for this special occasion.

Above: Senator Mark Daly, Úna & Labhrás Ó Murchú and Martha Dowling



The fast moving choreographed show is a kaleidoscope of colour, talent and musical moods. The dancing routines, which have evolved over the years, were a huge attraction in Leinster House on Culture Night.



Singer supreme, Seán Ó Sé, ‘the voice of Ireland, as usual proved to be a huge hit on the night. Accompanied by star harpist Mary Kelly and with his fine repertoire of songs – historical, comical and sing-along – Seán had the audiences in the palm of his hands. But when the talented Corkman sang ‘Poc ar Buille’, Leinster House reverberated to the release of the post-covid pent-up emotions!



The array of musical instruments – and top class performers – would do justice to any orchestra: uilleann pipes, accordions, fiddles, whistles, flutes, concertinas, banjo and a bodhrán champion who had a roving commission!



Seán Ó Sé’s rendition of Sliabh na mBan put a nice Tipperary stamp on the historic occasion and had the Tipperary visitors on the night in sing along mood.



Of course, all this was against the background of the visit by the future King Charles and the Queen Consort to Brú Ború last March where they were hosted for an hour and entertained by the Brú Ború performers The highlight was the Royal couple learning some steps of an Irish dance, the iconic photos of which went worldwide.



All this was part of the discourse at Culture Night in Leinster House. It was also recalled that Brú Ború entertained Queen Elizabeth II when she visited the Rock of Cashel in 2011.