Irish Water are carrying out works in the Coalbrook area until Saturday
Irish Water is working to resolve a reservoir interruption in the Coalbrook area.
The interruption may cause intermittent supply disruptions to Ballynastick, Coalbrook and the surrounding areas.
Some customer may experience reduced pressure until the issue is resolved.
Irish Water say works are scheduled to take place until 5pm on Saturday, October 1.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.