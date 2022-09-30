PROPERTY: Unfinished five bedroom house goes on market for unbelievable price

A really intriguing property with limitless potential has come on the market in south Tipperary for a below market value price.
This five bedroom detached Georgian style house on 1.75 acres in need of completion.
Situated in a picturesque location with exceptional views. Structure completed to a high standard including natural slated roof. Also has own spring well for water service and also main water services. Double garage.
To see the potential in this property and the level of attention required to do up this cut price home, click either the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons.
