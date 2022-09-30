Tipp legend Lar Corbett recalls disappointment at missing out on '99 minor final

Lar Corbett appeared in the latest episode of TG4's Underdogs series, as the hurling panel visited Tipperary to get a team talk from the former Tipperary hurler.
Aired last Monday night, Corbett was on hand to deliver some of his career experience as a youngster, and how his disappointment at being excluded from the Tipperary minor panel which reached the All-Ireland final in 1999 drove him on to become of the greats of Tipperary hurling.
See the full clip of Corbett's speech below.
“Tipperary played an All-Ireland minor final in 1999 versus Galway in Croke Park [...] I wasn’t part of the panel.”— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 30, 2022
Labhair Lar Corbett faoina thuras neamhghnách le bheith ina imreoir idirchontae. @larcorbett @thurlessars @TipperaryGAA | #UnderdogsTG4pic.twitter.com/97w3C4rv15
