01 Oct 2022

Clonmel treasure Peg features on Nationwide

Award-winning columnist, Peg Rossiter, speaking to Nationwide at her home in Clonmel

30 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

One of Clonmel’s most cherished treasures, Peg Rossiter, featured on RTÉ’s Nationwide on Monday night.
The cameras visited her Clonmel home to hear about the fascinating life she has led and the most wonderful memories she holds.

The feature, by RTÉ journalist Helen McInerney, was broadcast during Age Action’s Positive Ageing Week.
BIRTHDAY
Peg, who next year will mark her 100th birthday, was inducted recently into the Tipperary Association Dublin’s Hall of Fame and is best known for her weekly column, It Seems To Me, published in The Nationalist.


Peg told of her life growing up in Clonmel and her earliest memories were of playing on her grandmother’s farm in Ardfinnan.

She went on to speak about her travels all over the world and about her career as a court stenographer working in the criminal court system in Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.

She also spoke about her long association with The Nationalist newspaper and her love of writing and generating debate in the community about a wide variety of issues.

Peg, an award-winning journalist, has been writing articles about local and national issues for The Nationalist for 44 years.
Peg is married to 93-year-old John and the happy couple spoke fondly of their 67 years together.
They reflected on how they enjoyed raising a family of three and looked back on a lifetime of memories together for the RTÉ team.

The programme can be seen on the RTÉ player.

