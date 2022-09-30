Abbey School/Arravale Rovers Classic winners head for luxurious overnight at Ashford Castle!

Tipperary Golf Club played host to the Abbey School, Arravale Rovers GAA & Ladies Gaelic Football Club Golf Classic, on Thursday and Friday, September 15/16.



Fifty teams participated in the second such golf classic to be held in the last two years, as part of the groups fundraising drive towards the building of a Flood Lit Astroturf pitch on the Abbey grounds on Station Road.

The weather was perfect for golf on both days with the immaculately manicured course looking spectacular in the Autumn sunshine.

The teams were buoyed by the weather and the challenge of the course to put on a scoring frenzy over the two days.



The winners, Mr. Jerry Morrissey and his team, came in with a fantastic score of 118 points to claim the top prize of an overnight stay for four, including a round of golf, at the world-renowned Ashford Castle, who's Managing Director Mr. Niall Rochford is a past pupil of the Abbey School. Their sponsorship of the event's first prize was very much appreciated.



In second place, Mr. Denis Ryan and his team, put in a valiant effort with a score of 116 points to claim the second prize of an overnight stay for four in the beautiful Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny, owned by Mr. John Ryan and a round of golf in a nearby course.



Kevin O'Hora's team came in third place on a count back, winning four tickets for next year’s All Ireland Hurling final, sponsored by Limerick and Tipperary county boards.



Finally, Tom Finnan's team came in fourth place winning a set of O’Neills Sportswear Jackets.

Other winners on the day included Declan Keaty, Men’s Longest Drive, Mary Devlin, Ladies Longest Drive and Joe McGrath, nearest the pin, who all won vouchers for the Pro Shop in Tipperary Golf Club sponsored by John Keaty.



A hugely successful raffle was held on the day and thanks are extended to the many sponsors including, Cashel Palace Hotel, Prime 74 Restaurant Tipperary, Ballinacourty Restaurant Glen of Aherlow, Bennetts Supervalu Tipperary, Crosse’s Pharmacy Tipperary and Annemarie Doocey.



The event was a tremendous success and a huge thank you must go out to all the committee members for their trojan work in the weeks preceding the event. A particular note of thanks to Andy Lacey who ran the time sheet for the event and without whom the event would not have been the success it was. Well done to all.