01 Oct 2022

Revealed: Planning application lodged for major demolition project in Tipperary

File photo

30 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Planning has been lodged for the demolition of Roscrea Motor Works (incorporating Milan Motors).

The application for the demolition includes all below ground fuel tanks and forecourt fuel pumps, the two storey semi-detached unoccupied residential dwelling house known as Roseville, the two storey semi-detached residential unoccupied dwelling house known as Maryville and the single storey detached shed building known as Wrennswood Fuels.

The application also provides for the construction of a three to five storey building accommodation with 27 apartments comprised of 18 one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments.

It also includes a new vehicular entrance to the proposed development off Church Street, nine car parking spaces and ten bicycle parking spaces and connections to all services and all ancillary site development works

The development address is at the junction of Lourdes Road and Church Street, Roscrea Motor Works/Roseville/Maryville and Wrennswood Fuels, Roscrea, county Tipperary.

The applicants are Dermot Ryan and Rosemary Ryan.

The council has until November 22 to make a decision. 

