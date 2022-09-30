Dereliction ‘demoralising’ and ‘disheartening’ to see says Tipperary councillor

File Image
Councillor Shane Lee raised concerns about dereliction on the approach roads in Templemore and Roscrea.
Speaking at last week’s sitting of Thurles District Council, he said it was ‘demoralising’ to those groups working to keep the towns well presented.
Cllr Lee said that the dereliction was both in houses and businesses.
He called it ‘disheartening’ to see.
“We are judged on how the town looks,” said Cllr Lee.
