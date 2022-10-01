Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 1

Geraldine Power (née Allen)

15 Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and loving mother of Sharon, Gillian and Alan, brother Michael, sister's Bernie and Marie, sister in law Noreen, brother in law Victor, son's in law Stephen and Sean, daughter in law Mary Alice, grandchildren Christopher, Jack, Conor, Laura and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday the 2nd October from 4pm to 6pm, Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on suir on Monday the 3rd October for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Anna STAPLETON (née Broggy)

Derrymore, Meelick, Clare / Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

Clohessy Place, The Rag, Thurles & formerly of Derrymore, Meelick, Co. Clare.

Anna died peacefully in Derrymore, Meelick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Neddie, brothers Matthew, Jimmy, Seanie & Donal and sister Moyra Cahill.

Sadly missed by her brother Noel, sisters Kathleen Baumann (Switzerland), Teresa McCurtain (Oklahoma, Texas), sister-in-law Bridget, brothers-in-law Jerry and Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and kind carers.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Saturday, 1st October, in St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick, Co. Clare [V94 C9E8] from 5pm-7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 2nd October, at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed here. Burial afterwards in Moneen Cemetery, Meelick.

House private please

Teresa (Tess) McGuigan

Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Delia and John, sisters Georgina, Vera (Bannon) and Angela (Clancy), brothers Sean and Sonny. Deeply regretted by her sisters Phyllis (Brolan) and Nuala (Mason), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law Jim and Tommy, relatives, carers, neighbours and many good friends especially Sadie Corcoran and Mary O'Mahony.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 2nd Oct. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 3rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie