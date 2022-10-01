Search

01 Oct 2022

Thurles councillor calls for clean up on the Suir riverside

In the same motion, Cllr Ryan called for the fountains to to be turned back on

Cllr Jim Ryan has asked Tipperary County Council to clear overgrowth on the riverside of the Suir in Thurles.

In a motion at last week’s sitting of Thurles District Council, Cllr Ryan asked that ‘the relevant authorities come together’ to carry out works.

He also asked that the fountains be switched back on.

He said members of the public have complained about the area. Cllr Seamus Hanafin supported Cllr Ryan’s request saying that overgrowth leads to littering.

However, a spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said maintenance of the river was not their responsibility.

“We are not the custodians of the river,” they said. Cllr Ryan said that previously the council had cleaned up the area.

Tipperary County Council acknowledged that and agreed it needed work. But they said it is the responsibility of the OPW.

“Not being smart councillor, but if you cut your neighbour's grass, your neighbour won’t complain,” they said.

Tipperary County Council also said that overgrowth was good for biodiversity in the area.

Additionally, in their written answer, they said a consultation on flooding is underway between Tipperary County Council, Inland Fisheries, LAWPRO and the OPW regarding flood mitigation.

Interference with the overgrowth, they said, was not advised.

Cllr Hanafin suggested a press release be issued clarifying this for the public.

Regarding the fountain, in their written response to the councillor, Tipperary County Council said they turned off the fountain due to complaints by the public.

They said that depending on the way the wind was blowing, spray from the fountain wet passers-by as they crossed the bridge.

