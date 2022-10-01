Search

01 Oct 2022

Tipperary-trained horse will start favourite in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Aidan O'Brien hoping for third Arc success with Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Jockey Ryan Moore, with trainer Aidan O'Brien and Luxembourg, after winning the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

01 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Favourite Luxembourg has been drawn in stall eight for tomorrow's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Longchamp, Paris.

The horse, trained in Tipperary by Aidan O'Brien, will take on 19 rivals in Europe's most prestigious Flat race.

The Irish Champion Stakes winner heads the betting as he bids to provide his trainer with a third Arc success, following the previous success of Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016.

Luxembourg's only defeat in his six-race career came in the 2,000 Guineas.

An injury-hit campaign means he will be having only his fourth start of the season.

Sunday's race goes to post at 3.05.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media