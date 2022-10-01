Tipperary gardaí issue further phishing warning after money taken from bank account
The gardaí in Tipperary have reissued their appeal to the public to be mindful of phishing attempts.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said local people continue to report crimes of online fraud.
The so-called phishing offences involve the fraudulent theft of cash from the accounts of victims who are conned by fraudsters sending them emails and text messages while masquerading as official banks and other financial institutions.
One person recently had approximately €900 stolen from his account, Sgt O’Carroll revealed as he urged people to be vigilant.
