Budget Day has lost its lustre and its impact says Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry

In advance of making a formal Statement to the Dail on Wednesday following the presentation of Budget 2023 the previous day, Deputy Michael recalled how Budgets were delivered in the past.

This brought back many memories to long-standing TD’s present, and will also resonate with those who were gathered around TV’s and radios at home awaiting news of what lay in store.



As he rose to address the House, Deputy Lowry said: "At the outset, I wish to make an observation on how Budget Day has been diminished."

Deputy Michael Lowry



"I have been in this House for more than 40 Budgets’ he said, ‘and gradually I’ve seen the procedure around Budgets and the delivery of Budget Statements altered dramatically.



"In the past, policy intentions were well guarded, therefore Budget Day itself was much anticipated.



"You had an air of anxiety, anticipation and, indeed, excitement. We were waiting for a bit of the mystery to be revealed.



"Unlike Tuesday, the Gallery was full and there was a real buzz about the House.



"What has changed now is that all Budget measures are effectively public knowledge before the days proceedings even begin. Budgets are now leaked in a drip, drip fashion and, as a result, Budget Day itself has lost its lustre and its impact.



"Government, it appears, considers that it is far more important to brief the Media in advance, rather than the Elected Representatives of the people," he said.