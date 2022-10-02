Widespread sadness at the death of Denis O'Sullivan in Clonmel

There was widespread sadness when news emerged on Thursday of last week of the death of Denis O’Sullivan, O’Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel.

Denis was a very well-known, respected and much-loved figure in musical, theatrical and broadcasting circles in the town for many decades.

In a tribute, St Mary’s Choral Society said it was heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of its own.

Denis joined St Mary’s Choral Society in 1967, taking part in three productions - In Happy Moments and Turn on Old Time (1967) and Here’s to Song and Laughter (1968).

He was a founding member of Clonmel Theatre Guild in 1969 and remained active in the guild for 25 years, playing various roles and also directing.

He served as chairperson and artistic director of the guild on a number of occasions.

Returning to St Mary’s Choral Society in 1980, Denis played Billy in the pantomime Robinson Crusoe and the role of Harry in Time, Dick and Harry in 1981.

In 1983 he was invited to write and present a tribute to the great band leader and musician Mick Delahunty on Clonmel’s CBC Radio, to mark Mick Delahunty’s golden jubilee as band leader. He also contributed the editorial to the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History’s CD of the rediscovered recordings of Mick Delahunty in 2020.

Denis was duly offered his own weekly slot on CBC Radio, which continued until the station closed in 1988. Also in 1983, he directed the first of eight pantomimes with Ferryhouse and in 1988 began a ten-year tenure as director of the Ardfinnan pantomime.

Denis was part of a small group that in 1989 applied for a legal broadcasting licence, and Suirland Radio was born, which later became Tipp FM.

He was appointed producer of outside broadcasts, as well as presenting his own live shows on air, including Saturday Scene, Classic Gold Sunday and The Arts Show.

Denis received an award from the Broadcasting Authority in 2003 as producer of the radio soap The Ryans, which ran for 55 episodes on Tipp FM.

Also in 2003 he was nominated for Broadcaster of the Year in the PPI National Radio Awards.

During his time on radio, Denis was a wonderful friend to St Mary’s Choral Society, as well as to all the musical societies and drama groups in the area.

He was invaluable in his support on air for musical and theatrical productions, for which the groups involved, as well as his listeners, will be forever grateful.

In recent years Denis joined The Gordonaires male voice choir, which is affiliated to St Mary’s Choral Society, and thoroughly enjoyed his time singing with the group at various events.

He made a welcome return to St Mary’s for its production of West Side Story in 2016, playing the role of Doc. The cast and crew were delighted and honoured to share the stage with him.

He was a very popular figure and was held in the highest regard by all those who knew him and came into contact with him.

Denis was buried in St Patrick’s Cemetery on Monday afternoon last, following Requiem Mass at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church.

He is survived by his wife Stella, son Michael, daughter-in-law Sharon, his granddaughters Sarah, Emily and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.