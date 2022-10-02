Budget 2023 commitment for Moorehaven, Tipperary Town confirmed by Deputy Jackie Cahill

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill TD has confirmed that Minister Anne Rabbitte has approved funding for Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town under Budget 2023.

This funding for the centre for adults with special needs is being allocated to provide residential respite services for service users of Moorehaven Centre.

Minister Rabbitte previously visited Moorehaven in her capacity as Minister for Disability, at the request of Deputy Cahill and local Cllr. Roger Kennedy. Since this meeting, Deputy Cahill and Cathaoirleach Kennedy have been working with Minister Rabbitte to secure this investment for Tipperary Town and surrounding areas, including consistent lobbying of the HSE for commitment on this matter.

Deputy Jackie Cahill TD

Deputy Cahill said: “I am absolutely delighted to finally confirm that Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023.

“Since Minister Rabbitte visited Moorehaven with Cllr Roger Kennedy and myself in June 2021, we have been working closely to get this budget provision in place. This considerable sum of funding will allow for a residential respite service to be run four days per week in year one, and for that to be increased to seven days per week from year two onwards”, Deputy Cahill said.

Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council said: “I know that this very positive news is already being welcomed by staff, service users, their families and the local community. This new residential respite service will make an enormous difference in the lives of both service users and their families, and provide them with the relief and support that they need.

“I would like to sincerely thank Minister Anne Rabbitte for working with Deputy Cahill, myself and the management of Moorehaven and I look forward to this next phase of services locally”, Cllr Kennedy concluded.