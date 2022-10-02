Search

02 Oct 2022

Budget 2023 commitment for Moorehaven, Tipperary Town confirmed by Deputy Jackie Cahill

Funding will allow for a residential respite service to be run four days per week

Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023

Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill TD has confirmed that Minister Anne Rabbitte has approved funding for Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town under Budget 2023.

This funding for the centre for adults with special needs is being allocated to provide residential respite services for service users of Moorehaven Centre.

Minister Rabbitte previously visited Moorehaven in her capacity as Minister for Disability, at the request of Deputy Cahill and local Cllr. Roger Kennedy. Since this meeting, Deputy Cahill and Cathaoirleach Kennedy have been working with Minister Rabbitte to secure this investment for Tipperary Town and surrounding areas, including consistent lobbying of the HSE for commitment on this matter.

Deputy Jackie Cahill TD

Deputy Cahill said: “I am absolutely delighted to finally confirm that Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023.

“Since Minister Rabbitte visited Moorehaven with Cllr Roger Kennedy and myself in June 2021, we have been working closely to get this budget provision in place. This considerable sum of funding will allow for a residential respite service to be run four days per week in year one, and for that to be increased to seven days per week from year two onwards”, Deputy Cahill said.

Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council said: “I know that this very positive news is already being welcomed by staff, service users, their families and the local community. This new residential respite service will make an enormous difference in the lives of both service users and their families, and provide them with the relief and support that they need.

“I would like to sincerely thank Minister Anne Rabbitte for working with Deputy Cahill, myself and the management of Moorehaven and I look forward to this next phase of services locally”, Cllr Kennedy concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media