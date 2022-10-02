Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 2

Dermot O'Dwyer

Ironmills, Cappawhite, Tipperary, E34 D296 / Rossmore, Tipperary

Dermot O’Dwyer, (Ironmills, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Rossmore) September 28th 2022, unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved son Kieran, father Jerry, brother Michael, sister Colette, parents-in-law Jim & Biddy, brother-in-law Liam and sister-in-law Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret, son Jerry, daughter Sharon, mother Catherine, brothers John, Liam, Malachy, Tony and Declan, sisters Marie (Cullen), Joan (McLoughlin), Patricia (Fitezell) and Caroline, adored grandchildren, son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Alison, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary O' Sullivan (née Fahey)

Monard, Tipperary

O'Sullivan (née Fahey) Inis Grove, Monard and late of Boherdota, Monard, Co. Tipperary, September 29th 2022, Mary. Wife of the late Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Janet, sons Brendan and Eddie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Tuesday October 4th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Mary will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday October 5th in St. Nicholas Church Solohead Tipperary followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Denis (Dinny) Fahey

Greenane, Templederry, Tipperary

Oxfordshire, UK and formerly Greenane, Templederry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully. Predeceased by his parents Ned and Ciss, sister Mary and his nephew Eddie. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Donie, Phil and Eamonn, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives andfriends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Christopher (Tiffer) Waller

Tighnalougha, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Christopher (Tiffer) Waller (Tighnalougha, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Erbistock North Wales) September 30th 2022, peacefully at home. Dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Sarah, Celia & Pippa, sons in law, grandchildren Arthur, Tommy, Olly, Atia, Katie, Sarah, Charlotte, Catherine & Lexi, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (eircode E45XO94) on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh, on Tuesday morning for funeral service at 11am, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Nenagh Day Care Centre & Parkinson’s Association.

Breda Regan (née O'Meara)

Glasnevin, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

REGAN Breda (née O’Meara) (Glasnevin, Dublin 11 and formerly of Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) – 30th September, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff of St. Pappin’s Nursing Home. Beloved wife and best friend of Vincent and loving mother of Kevin and Carol and treasured grandmother of Isabelle and Jackson. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Stuart, Kevin’s partner Ana, sisters Marie and Ann, brother-in-law Brendan, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours in Glasnevin and all who knew her.

Rest in Peace

Donations, in lieu of flowers, in memory of Breda, can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mark Greene

Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mark Greene, Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary who passed away suddenly on Thursday 29th September 2022. Pre-deceased by his father Seán Greene. Sadly missed by his mother Bernie, his brothers and sisters, Breid, Una, John, Liam, Kevin, Fionnuala, Clare, Fergal, Niamh, Riona, Richard and Karol, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock with removal on Monday morning to Ss.Peter & Paul's church arriving at 10.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to Holy Trinity Cemetery, Main Street, Fethard (opposite the A.I.B bank.)

Mark's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul