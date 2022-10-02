Tipperary GAA club's development work continues as diggers return to lay out new pitch

Development update: Work continues on the field with the diggers back on site since last week and the laying out of the new field about to begin. A big few weeks now lie ahead as we reach the final stages of this phase of the project - drainage systems will be prepared and then levelling out with topsoil and sand.

The costs continue to be a major part of this and so we are continuing to seek funding for this phase of the project. Our membership packages are still open and we thank everyone who has contributed to this to date. If you would like to avail of any of these packages, contact any club officer or committee member for more information.

Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher; be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated account.

Lotto: This week’s lotto Jackpot was €3,800. Our new lotto boxes are now located in the following businesses in the town - The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rockies, Cleary’s Daybreak and Andys. You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. So please keep an eye out for our new lotto 'boxes' in these premises and please continue to support our lotto.

You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member. Thank you for your continued support of our lotto.

Tipperary Draw: The 2022/23 Tipperary Draw starts this Friday, September 30. Our club promoters will be contacting all members this week and new members are also welcome. Please contact Bartley Ryan at 086 7358359 if you would like to join the draw.

There is also an option to join up directly to Thurles through the link on the Tipperary GAA website - please remember to include Nenagh Éire Óg as your club. Please note that if you have joined this way in previous years you must sign up again, your ticket is not automatically renewed.

Club Fundraiser: Our annual Monster Draw for a trailer load of firewood will take place on October 8. All groups have been given cards to sell lines for entry to the draw, each line/entry is €2. Cards can be returned to the lead coach before training this week or alternatively we will open the clubhouse over the coming weekends to collect returned cards, times and dates will be circulated on WhatsApp.

Also on October 8 we will be selling lines to the general public at various stations in town, the prize will be on display in town at the same time.

Your support of the Monster Draw is very much appreciated.