Two Tipperary players help 'Emerging Ireland' side to rugby win in South Africa

New Inn's Diarmuid Barron (pictured) along with Jake Flannery (Bansha) are currently on tour in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland rugby team.
Congratulations to Tipperary's Diarmuid Barron, New Inn and Jake Flannery, Bansha who are part of the Simon Easterby's “Emerging Ireland Squad” who defeated Griquas 54-7 at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, in South Africa last Friday last, September 30 in their first match on tour.
New Inn's Diarmuid Barron plays as a hooker with Munster is formerly of Rockwell College, who he helped to win the Munster Senior Cup in 2015.
Diarmuid has also represented Garryowen in the All-Ireland League.
Jake Flannery from Bansha, first began playing rugby with Kilfeacle and District RFC, before going on to attend Rockwell College, where he helped guide the school to the semi-finals of the 2018 Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup.
Jake plays as either a fly-half or full-back and has represented Shannon in the All-Ireland League. He transferred from Munster to Ulster for the 2022-2023 season.
We wish the boys continued success in their developing rugby careers.
The team are out again this Wednesday when they take on the defending Currie Cup champions, the Pumas.
