Tipperary Rugby: Encouraging start for Clonmel with opening day AIL win over Midleton

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2C

CLONMEL 18 MIDLETON 8

The sun shone, and conditions were excellent at Ard Gaoithe on Saturday last for Clonmel’s opening game of this year’s AIL campaign.



Visitors Midleton finished well last year and had recently recorded good results against Old Crescent and Dolphin. However from the kick-off Clonmel opened brightly with strong running by left wing Darren Slattery, though a scrum penalty ended that move.



Midleton then attacked but determined defence by the Clonmel pack held up Midelton No.8 du Toit, for a turnover.



A midfield battle was broken with a chip through by Midleton resulting in 5 metre lineout and sustained forward pressure. Again the Clonmel defence was excellent, winning a penalty for holding on.



From the restart Clonmel spread it wide with Slattery again presenting a real threat. On 12 minutes Clonmel prop Monua was temporarily replaced by Delicato, who was immediately tested in a scrum, doing extremely well.



The deadlock was eventually broken on 24 minutes following conversion of a penalty to Midleton for not rolling away. 0-3.



The home side responded strongly with a penalty by out half Albert Fronek. That completed the scoring for the first half at 3-3.

MONUA GETS CLONMEL’S CAMPAIGN OPENING TRY



Clonmel began the second half with real intent. A lineout deep in Mideton territory was followed by a strong maul which was illegally pulled down. The penalty and another accurate lineout on the Midleton 5 metre line brought relentless pressure until returned tight head Monua crashed over for a try to Clonmel. The conversion attempt missed narrowly, leaving the score 8-3 to Clonmel.

CLONMEL RFC HOSTS SPONSORS

At a reception for sponsors held by Clonmel RFC at its clubhouse in Ard Gaoithe on Saturday last were JJ Killian, Chairman Clonmel RFC; James O’Doherty, CEO, Shamrock Enterprises; Fergal Buttimer, Managing Director, Buttimer Engineering and Ian Cooke President Clonmel RFC



The home team now upped the gears, out-half Honek using the conditions well, scrum half Ross Slattery made a midfield break, Devaney carried strongly, then the ball was spread wide resulting in Andrew Daly scoring the try, which was converted by Fronek. Thirteen minutes into the second half Clonmel found themselves 15-3 to the good.



Sustained pressure by the visitors resulted in Mideton crossing for an unconverted try after 27 minutes of the second period, however Clonmel maintained composure and showed both forward aggression and smart game management. When Midleton transgressed again following another forward drive, this time Honek successfully went for the points. That was the last score for a result of 18-8 to Clonmel.



This was an encouraging win for Clonmel. The forwards dominated in both set piece and loose, with Monua, Brannock, Lonergan, Devaney and Hosek catching the eye, and while the midfield moves often broke down Clonmel showed real penetration when the ball went wide, with the wings Noonan and Slattery both threatening, while the half backs Slattery and Fronek were composed in their game management.

UPCOMING GAMES

Next week is a step up, away to Omagh, who were narrowly beaten by Bruff in Limerick.



Our next home game is on Saturday, October 15 against Tullamore at Ard Gaoithe, all support will be greatly appreciated.