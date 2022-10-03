Search

03 Oct 2022

South Tipperary IFA to Hold Sheep Meeting in Cahir

There will be a number of guest speakers on the night

SHEEP

It is important that Tipperary sheep farmers attend a special meeting in Cahir

03 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

South Tipperary IFA are extending an invitation in the Munster region to a special sheep meeting which will be held on Monday, October 10th, in Cahir House Hotel, Cahir Co. Tipperary(E21 H244).

The meeting begins at 8pm and there will be a number of guest speakers on the night including IFA National Sheep Chair Kevin Comiskey, Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin, Teagasc’s Head of Sheep Programme Michael Gottstein and Seán Cooney who will discuss the new ACRES scheme.

North Tipperary IFA’s Sheep Chair JP Ryan said it is important that sheep farmers attend this meeting to receive an update on the a number issues and campaigns including Budget 2023, ACRES scheme, and the Inputs Crisis.

