South Tipperary IFA to Hold Sheep Meeting in Cahir

It is important that Tipperary sheep farmers attend a special meeting in Cahir
South Tipperary IFA are extending an invitation in the Munster region to a special sheep meeting which will be held on Monday, October 10th, in Cahir House Hotel, Cahir Co. Tipperary(E21 H244).
The meeting begins at 8pm and there will be a number of guest speakers on the night including IFA National Sheep Chair Kevin Comiskey, Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin, Teagasc’s Head of Sheep Programme Michael Gottstein and Seán Cooney who will discuss the new ACRES scheme.
North Tipperary IFA’s Sheep Chair JP Ryan said it is important that sheep farmers attend this meeting to receive an update on the a number issues and campaigns including Budget 2023, ACRES scheme, and the Inputs Crisis.
