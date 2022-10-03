Three properties currently on sale in Tipperary from €145,000 to €430,000

1 Lower Green Street, Fethard
1 Lower Green Street, Fethard
Spacious three bedroom semi-detached residence located in the heart of the historic town of Fethard, close to all amenities. This well presented and nicely decorated property is ready for immediate occupation. Has the benefit of an enclosed maintenance free garden to rear with detached timber shed.
AMV; €145,000. Phone REA Stokes & Quirke 052 6121788
36 Powerstown Way, Clonmel
Exceptional 5 Bedroom detached property with double conservatory extension to rear, located in a quiet cul de sac in much sought after location.. This residence has been fitted out to an extremely high standard throughout with under floor heating on the ground floor, zoned heating controls, central vacuum system, pressurised domestic water system and Smart home wiring throughout. It also has the benefit of a nicely landscaped garden with patio area to the rear and a large detached timber shed.
AMV; €430,000. Phone REA Stokes & Quirke 052 6121788
3 Líos Dubhaile, Dualla, Cashel
Spacious four bedroom semi-detached residence located in the village of Dualla, only 10 minutes drive from Cashel. Accommodation provides for large living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and W.C. on the ground floor, with four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a bathroom upstairs. The property has the benefit of a large enclosed garden to rear.
AMV; €170,000. Phone REA Stokes & Quirke 052 6121788
