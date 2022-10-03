Tipperary people urged to support national fundraising day for Family Carers Ireland

Family Carers Ireland will h old a national fundraising day on Friday October 7
Family Carers Ireland will hold an awareness and fundraising day on Friday October 7 to support family carers.
The Clonmel Family Carers centre, managed by Cllr Richie Molloy, are hoping that the Heart of Gold Day event will be well supported throughout Tipperary.
