Golf: Donncha Doyle leads them on a merry dance to win Bulmers Open Singles Series at Clonmel

MEN’S GOLF

Donncha Claims Bulmers Open Win

Well done to our Vice Captain Donncha Doyle who claimed the top prize in the Bulmers Open Singles Series over the weekend. Playing on Saturday Donncha shot 38 points to lead the field. It was expected that this may not be good enough but none of the field of 20 on Sunday could beat the mark. Eddie Hewitt did match 38 points but with a better back nine Donncha held off Eddie to win the top prize of an electric golf trolley.



James Cleary had an excellent gross 35pts to take the 1st prize in this section. In 3rd place on 37 points was Clonmel's Tom Bolger who held off three oters on the same score with Tom beating David Murray on the back 6.



Thank you to Bulmers for their generous sponsorship and to all who played in what was a hugely successful and popular series.



Full Result:

1st Donncha Doyle 38 pts (B9)

2nd Eddie Hewitt 38 pts

Gross James Cleary 35 pts

3rd Tom Bolger 37 pts (B6)

Leading Qualifier Sean Grant 45 pts (B9)



Sureprint Singles

The Sureprint Singles was also played last weekend and will continue until this Friday.



Pavilion Cup

The Semiton sponsored Pavilion Cup takes place on Saturday next and is the final Player of the Year event. This will as ever be keenly contested and we look forward to seeing the Player of the Year being decided. Thanks to all at Semiton for their continued support of this event.

LADIES' GOLF

Competition Results

18 Hole Singles Stableford played for on Saturday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 28:

1st. Geraldine O'Gorman (18) 38pts.

9 Hole Singles Stableford. Winner: Liz Barlow (15) 16pts C/B.



Fixtures

Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5, 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by Dylan Burke Club Professional. Also 9 Hole Singles Stableford.



Saturday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 12, 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by Quirke’s Jewellers.



LADIES’ DAY ON SUNDAY

Ladies Day’ kindly sponsored by Alan Maher (Londis), Cashel Road, Clonmel, will take place this coming Sunday, October 9