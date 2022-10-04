BREAKING: Planning applications lodged for over 140 houses in this Tipperary town

Planning applications have been lodged for over 140 houses in Nenagh.

The first application is by Dromin Nenagh Property Development and looks to construct 91 residential units that includes four-bed two storeys that are detached and semi-detached.

Planning permission is also sought for the construction of a new single storey crèche consisting of the following at ground floor level. Planning permission is also sought for the demolition of one unfinished two storey dwelling.

The development address is at Dromin Road, Drummin, Nenagh.

The second application is by Dromin Nenagh Property Development Ltd for the construction of 51 residential units at Dromin Road, Drummin, Nenagh.

The residential development will comprise the following: two two storey detached apartment blocks, each with two one-bed and two-bed apartments on ground floor and two one-bed and two-bed apartments on first floor (total number of apartments in the 2 blocks total 16 units)

It also includes eleven three-bed two storey end-terrace houses and 21 two-bed two storey mid-terrace houses and three three-bed two storey end-terrace houses.

The application also provides for the demolition of three unfinished two storey dwellings and for the demolition of three foundations and bases for three two storey dwellings.

All associated site works to include the following: New vehicular road and pedestrian access from the existing access on Dromin Road, new vehicular roads and pedestrian accesses from the extended access road, new boundary treatments, landscaping, public lighting, car parking, signage, bin storage & bicycle storage, together with all associated drainage connection works to include proposed surface water drainage to existing watercourse on Western boundary, proposed connection to existing foul sewer within site, water supply connection from existing water supply within site, together with all other associated site works.

The applications are currently in pre-validation.