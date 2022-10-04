Search

04 Oct 2022

Coach and minibus business continues its success from rural Tipperary base

Incredible!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

John O'Heney

04 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week in the Local Business Promotion Series I take a look at John Cotter of Cotter Coaches Ltd, a local Coach and Mini-Bus operator based in Attybrick, Dundrum.

Cotter Coaches Ltd provides local transportation services within Tipperary and the surrounding areas.

John states his main focus is to provide '”the highest standards in a wide variety of coach and mini bus services at the highest professional level.”

The business was first established in 1942 by John’s grandfather, also called John Cotter. He started off as a Mini-Bus and Hackney business in north Cork which he ran successfully up to the mid 1970s.

It was from a very young age that John gained a great interest in the business and he took over the reins in 2012 with one vehicle in operation, which he built up over time into the very successful business he has today.

John now has a total of 25 vehicles in his fleet which comprises of a variety of coaches and buses, ranging from as little as seven seats up to his largest vehicle which has 61 seats.

The business provides bus and mini Bus Hire offering a wide range of services. Some services such as:
- School transportation/ school trips; - Weddings; - Airport Transfers; - Corporate events/Group nights; - Sporting events; - Private day hire

Johnny stresses that “local area support is vital in providing a reliable and professional service.”

He adds that “My business which is based within the local community allows for local employment opportunities within Tipperary and the surrounding areas.”

Johnny’s hopes for the future are to continue to provide a successful Coach & Mini Bus service in a reliable, friendly and most of all professional manner in

Tipperary and the surrounding areas now and into the near future.

Thank you to John Cotter for taking part the Local Business Promotion Series and continued success to him and all at Cotter Coaches Ltd for the future.

You can find all the information relating to John's business and to book his services on his Facebook Page: Cotter Coaches Ltd.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media