Coach and minibus business continues its success from rural Tipperary base

This week in the Local Business Promotion Series I take a look at John Cotter of Cotter Coaches Ltd, a local Coach and Mini-Bus operator based in Attybrick, Dundrum.

Cotter Coaches Ltd provides local transportation services within Tipperary and the surrounding areas.

John states his main focus is to provide '”the highest standards in a wide variety of coach and mini bus services at the highest professional level.”

The business was first established in 1942 by John’s grandfather, also called John Cotter. He started off as a Mini-Bus and Hackney business in north Cork which he ran successfully up to the mid 1970s.

It was from a very young age that John gained a great interest in the business and he took over the reins in 2012 with one vehicle in operation, which he built up over time into the very successful business he has today.

John now has a total of 25 vehicles in his fleet which comprises of a variety of coaches and buses, ranging from as little as seven seats up to his largest vehicle which has 61 seats.

The business provides bus and mini Bus Hire offering a wide range of services. Some services such as:

- School transportation/ school trips; - Weddings; - Airport Transfers; - Corporate events/Group nights; - Sporting events; - Private day hire

Johnny stresses that “local area support is vital in providing a reliable and professional service.”

He adds that “My business which is based within the local community allows for local employment opportunities within Tipperary and the surrounding areas.”

Johnny’s hopes for the future are to continue to provide a successful Coach & Mini Bus service in a reliable, friendly and most of all professional manner in

Tipperary and the surrounding areas now and into the near future.

Thank you to John Cotter for taking part the Local Business Promotion Series and continued success to him and all at Cotter Coaches Ltd for the future.

You can find all the information relating to John's business and to book his services on his Facebook Page: Cotter Coaches Ltd.