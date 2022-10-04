Former Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain to join Offaly backroom team

Former Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher is set to join the Offaly senior hurling backroom team ahead of the 2023 season.

33-year old Maher, who retired from intercounty action back in 2021 after Tipperary exited the championship to Waterford, will join his brother Martin on manager Johnny Kelly's ticket as the panel's Performance Coach.

Maher is still hurling for his club Borris-Ileigh, and he will join Martin who was confirmed as a selector beside team manager Johnny Kelly last month.

The Maher's and Kelly have a very close relationship from Kelly's time as manager of the Borris-Ileigh hurling team, and the inclusion of the youngest of the Maher clan will be seen as a big coup for Offaly, as this will be Maher's first foray into a management environment in any capacity.

Offaly are currently competing at Joe McDonagh cup level after falling short last year under the tutelage of Michael Fennelly, but they will be hopeful their now star studded management ticket will deliver them to the top table at the end of next year's campaign.