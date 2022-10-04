Irish Water are carrying out works in the Copper Cross area
Irish Water has scheduled leak detection works in the Copper Cross area until 7pm this evening, October 4.
They say the works may cause supply disruptions to Ballingarry East, Copper Cross and the surrounding areas.
