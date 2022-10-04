REVEALED: The avoidable parking offence that cost a driver in Thurles €150 yesterday

REVEALED: The avoidable parking offence that cost a taxi driver in Thurles €150 yesterday
Tipperary gardaí issued a €150 fine to a taxi driver in Thurles yesterday for parking in a disabled parking bay with no permit.
In their post on social media, gardaí ask the public to leave the bays free for those who need them and hold a permit.
The fine was issued as part of Operation Enable.
