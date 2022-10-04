Search

04 Oct 2022

Get your thinking caps on! New Inn Festival Spookfest is here again - Register October 23

Get your thinking caps on! New Inn Festival Spookfest is here again - Register October 23

On Sunday, October 23, we are taking names and registering your masterpieces from 2-4pm in the GAA field.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SPOOKFEST IS BACK

New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from Sunday, October 23. It's that’s time again where you need to get the thinking caps on and display your scarecrow creation in the village of New Inn.

On Sunday, October 23, we are taking names and registering your masterpieces from 2-4pm in the GAA field.

We will also be selling tickets for the Kiddies disco which will on in New Inn Community Centre on the bank holiday Monday, October 31 from 3-5pm.

Petticoat Loose Haunted Hike in Tipperary - join us if you dare!

We’ll need as many scarecrows as possible lining our village and roads so we can get the village buzzing.

We are calling all our families, groups of people, townlands, schools, players from teams, clubs etc. in the parish but also from outside the parish (all are welcome) to get together and create a masterpiece of a scarecrow of any theme you wish.

Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, "New Inn Festival Spookfest", for further updates.

If anyone needs more information, please contact Anita on 087 6505889.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media