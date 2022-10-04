Get your thinking caps on! New Inn Festival Spookfest is here again - Register October 23

SPOOKFEST IS BACK





New Inn village is holding its annual Scarecrow competition from Sunday, October 23. It's that’s time again where you need to get the thinking caps on and display your scarecrow creation in the village of New Inn.

On Sunday, October 23, we are taking names and registering your masterpieces from 2-4pm in the GAA field.

We will also be selling tickets for the Kiddies disco which will on in New Inn Community Centre on the bank holiday Monday, October 31 from 3-5pm.

We’ll need as many scarecrows as possible lining our village and roads so we can get the village buzzing.

We are calling all our families, groups of people, townlands, schools, players from teams, clubs etc. in the parish but also from outside the parish (all are welcome) to get together and create a masterpiece of a scarecrow of any theme you wish.

Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, "New Inn Festival Spookfest", for further updates.

If anyone needs more information, please contact Anita on 087 6505889.