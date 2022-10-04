REPORT: Gallant Thurles effort comes up just short in Munster rugby league

Munster Junior Rugby League - Division 1

Thurles RFC 24

Bandon RFC 26

Thurles RFC went down in their first return after a gap of ten years to Munster Junior league Division 1, to a well organised and well drilled Bandon side at home in Loughtagalla on Sunday last.

On the positive side Thurles did get two bonus points for scoring four tries and a losing bonus point as well and but for a hurried conversion at the end of the game could have got a draw from the game.

After a good performance against Clanwilliam and a disappointing loss to Cashel in the Mansergh Cup in the earlier preseason games much was expected from Thurles to push on from the last season displays.

Poor Thurles play, played a part in the first score for Bandon, when Thurles after a good first few minutes got down to the Bandon goal line but three penalties and two knock-ons got Bandon the full length of the pitch and in for the opening score.

Thurles responded well when some sloppy passing amongst the Bandon back line was punished by the quick thinking Owen Byrne who picked an intercept and ran in under the post to score, Paddy McGrath added the conversion.

Midway through the half Paddy McGrath made an excellent break up through the middle of the field and broke through the defensive line to the onrushing Luke Kelly who powered over to score. Bandon got back into the game before halftime with Rob O’ Donovan in the bin scored a try and a penalty to leave it at half time at 12:13.

Thurles were asleep at the beginning of the second half and let in a converted try from the start. But got back into the game when winger James Devaney had an excellent break, broke the line and offloaded to the onrushing out half James Maher who ran in for a try which Paddy McGrath converted.

Then when Thurles looked like getting in to the game they kept giving away penalties which Bandon converted two of them to take a seven point lead in to injury time, but the never say die spirit from last season prevailed and following some good attacking play Cathal Hayes finished off an excellent move which if converted would have given Thurles a well-earned draw but the kick was rushed and Bandon took the win back to Cork.

Thurles are in Glanmire next week to take on Old Christians in round two of the league.

Thurles Team: Paddy McGrath, James Devaney, Cathal Hayes, Owen Byrne, Sonny Dwyer, James Maher, Seamie Houlihan, John Shaw, Shane Nugent, Jack Kavanagh, Luke Kelly, Colin Nolan, Rob O’Donovan, Peter Kinnane, Sam Quinlan. Subs: Mark Cummins, Ger Mc Cormack, Tom McNamara, Eoghan O’Dwyer, Dan Lee, Andrew Bourke,