WORK: Ten brand new job opportunities in Tipperary you can apply for today

1. Legal Secretary- Carrick-On-Suir

Michael Quirk & Co Solicitors are recruiting a part-time Legal Secretary. Candidates should have word processing skills.

The full description is available here.

2. Stores & Warehouse Assistant

ABP Food Group in Cahir is looking for a full-time Stores & Warehouse Assistant. Forklift experience is required.

Salary rate is based on experience.

The full job description is available here.

3. Assistant Spa Manager - Cashel

Cashel Palace is recruiting a full-time Assistant Spa Manager.

Benefits include food allowance, company events, wellness program and employee discount.

The full details are available here.

4. Assistant Manager- Tipperary Town

The Tipperary Town Plaza is looking for a full-time Assistant Manager for Supermacs Ballyhea.

A minimum of two to three years of supervisory experience in the Catering/Hospitality/Quick Service Food industry is required.

The full job description is available here.

5. Retail Sales Assistant

Meadows and Byrne are looking for part-time and full-time Retail Sales Assistants in Carrick-On-Suir.

A minimum of one year of experience is preferred.

The closing date for applications is October 10.

The full job description is available here.

6. Social Care Workers- South Tipperary

Daffodil Care Services is recruiting full-time, permanent Social Care Workers in Tipperary. A relevant degree and full, clean driver's licence is required.

The full job description is available here.

7. Sales/Office Administrator- Cashel

Doran Oil is looking for a Sales and Office Administrator. The salary is €13.

Three years of experience in Microsoft Office and administration is preferred.

The closing date for applications is October 10.

The full job description is available here.

8. Health Care Support Assistant -North Tipperary

The HSE is recruiting full and part-time Health Care Support Assistants for North Tipperary.

The full details are available here.

9. Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper- Templemore

Ballinroe International Horse Transport in Templemore are recruiting a full or part time bookkeeper/accounts assistant.

The role is for flexible hours and a minimum of two years experience is required.

The full details are available here.

10. Pennys- Clonmel

Pennys in Clonmel is looking for a part-time, fixed-term Retail Assistant.

The application is available here.