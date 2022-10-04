Review: Wins for Kilruane MacDonaghs and Shannon Rovers in camogie championship

Junior A Camogie Championship Semi-Final

MONEYGALL 2-24

KILADANGAN 2-5

Moneygall booked their place in this year’s FBD Insurance Junior A decider thanks to a comprehensive victory against a hard working Kiladangan team which lacked the firepower up front of their counterparts.

Despite having household names such as Mary Ryan and Mairead Teehan it was Niamh Larkin and 15 year old Caitlyn Treacy who were the standout performers for Moneygall finishing with a fantastic 1-19 between them.

At the opposite end former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Julie Kelly ensured very little got past her at centre back. Beaten finalists in 2021 Moneygall were favourites before the game against group 2 runner ups Kiladangan.

Kiladangan’s best chance was always going to be getting off to a good start but this was made all the more difficult with Moneygall having the advantage of a considerable breeze for the opening half. From the opening minutes they looked very dangerous going forward and once their forwards started to click and find the target Kiladangan looked to be in big trouble.

With Caitlyn Treacy flawless on the frees, Niamh Larkin lethal at full forward along with the movement, workrate and vision of Brid Ryan and Mairead Teehan Moneygall raced into an early lead which they never relinquished.

After 14 minutes Moneygall already looked in control with a six points to no score advantage when Niamh Larkin got past her marker and buried a goal from close range.

Two minutes later Emily Morissey got Kiladangan off the mark with a pointed 45m. Kiladangan worked hard throughout the hour in particular Teresa Collins and Paula Kelly in midfield while up front Sinead Meagher, Emily Morrissey, Maria Minehan and Emma Gavin tried their utmost to break down the Moneygall rear-guard.

However, scores were hard to come by and they could only manage one more point before the break. This was in contrast to Moneygall whose forward unit was really on fire. Further points from Niamh Larkin, Caitlin Treacy and Mairead Teehan extended their lead before Brid Ryan gathered possession skipped past her marker and struck Moneygall’s second goal on the 26th minute. At half time the score was Moneygall 2-11 Kiladangan 0-02.

Kiladangan emerged after the restart with greater urgency but it was Moneygall who had the opening score from Niamh Larkin.

They continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points from frees and play but could have been even further ahead when Mairead Teehan had a great goal chance but Aoife Gleeson in the Kiladangan goal pulled off a great save.

Points from Tipperary Junior player Sinead Meagher meant on the 50th minute the score was 2-19 to 0-04 when some hard work and pressure from the Kiladangan side paid off and a free from distance by Sinead Meagher found its way all the way to the back of the net.

Minutes later further good play from the Kiladangan attack yielded a Maria Minehan goal. With the momentum with Kiladangan Sinead Meagher went for another goal moments later from a free but her shot flew over the crossbar.

Kiladangan were enjoying a lot more possession and the scoreboard now read 2-20 to 2-05 on the 54th minute but it was Moneygall who finished the strongest with four unanswered points from Caitlin Treacy, Mairead Teehan and Niamh Larkin to seal an impressive victory and book their place in this year's final where they hope to go one step further than last year.

Moneygall: Monica Kirwan, Lorna Bergin, Stephanie Kenny, Alice Maher, Shauna Kirwan, Julie Kelly, Mary Teehan, Mary Ryan (0-01), Lauren Maher, Mairead Teehan (0-02), Brid Ryan (1-02), Caitlin Treacy (0-12, 9 frees), Bronagh Kenneally, Niamh Larkin (1-07), Rachel Donovan.

Kiladangan: Aoife Gleeson, Michelle McLoughlin, Eimear Hogan, Eimear Meagher, Nicola McGrath, Caoimhe Noonan, Aoibheann Ryan, Paula Kelly, Teresa Collins, Emily Morrissey (0-01, free), Meadbh Ryan, Sinead Meagher (1-04, 0-03 frees), Emma Mulqueen, Maria Minehan (1-0), Emma Gavin.

Intermediate Camogie Championship

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS 2-11

NEWPORT BALLINAHINCH 0-8

Kilruane MacDonaghs had a good win against Newport Ballinahinch in the last group game on Saturday evening in Cloughjordan.

Kilruane started brightly with an excellent goal from Laura Shinners in the second minute.

Newport responded with the next two points before points from Amy Quinlisk and Laura Shinners extended the Kilruane lead.

Newport responded with two points of their own but it was Kilruane that finished the first half stronger with two frees and a point from Amy Quinlisk, leaving the half time score 1-6 to 0-4 in favour of the home team.

Newport started the second half strongly scoring two early points to reduce the deficit, but it was the home team who then took control of the match with a point from Lianne O’Kelly, Amy Quinlisk and Laura Shinners.

Laura Shinners quickly put the game beyond reach of the visitors with an excellent goal in the 57th minute. Newport to their credit responded with two late points before Bonnie Conroy completed the Kilruane scoring with an excellent long range free in injury time.

The win was enough to set Kilruane up with a semi final spot against Borris-Ileigh in two weeks time.



SHANNON ROVERS 6-14

TOOMEVARA 2-6

Shannon Rovers made sure of their place in an Intermediate County semi-final with a comprehensive victory over fellow north side Toomevara.

It was Toomevara's final game of the season and they suffered another difficult defeat. Injuries to key players at different stages of the championship were to prove crucial as the team failed to build on some promising performances earlier in the season.

Shannon Rovers will now meet Newport Ballinahinch in a county semi-final. The Shannon Rovers goals came from Celine Guinean, Laura Leenane, Emma Darcy and Gillian McKenna. Frances Bugler played very well at number four while Celine Guinan was brilliant in attack.

Rovers improved as the game went on Emma Darcy and Jenny O’Meara on top while Sarah Leenane had a number of great clearances from the fullback line to set the foundations for a very good victory.

Junior B2 County Camogie Semi-Finals

CLONOULTY ROSSMORE 3-13

ÉIRE ÓG ANNACARTY 3-8

(After Extra Time)

Clonoulty Rossmore and Eire Og Annacarty treated their supporters to a highly entertaining encounter in Sunday’s FBD Insurance Junior B2 semi-final.

Two first half goals gave Annacarty the lead at half time 2-02 to 0-05.

There were three more goals in a pulsating second half as Clonoulty kept fighting away before scoring a last minute goal to leave the sides tied at full-time Annacarty 3-07 to Clonoulty’s 2-10. Extra time was another close affair with the sides level at half time with a point each.

In the second half Clonoulty struck for a quick goal and two points to pull away and claim a famous victory and a place in this year’s county final.

SHANNON ROVERS 0-8

TOOMEVARA 0-6

Toomevara's Junior B team bowed out at the county semi final stage against a fine Shannon Rovers side this weekend.

With both defences on top, Toomevara will rue some of the opportunities they failed to capitalise on. Therese Maxwell, Louise Young and Anna Woods took some great scores for a well coached Toomevara team.

Paul Treacy's charges fought to the bitter end with Samantha Ryan and Tricia Cleere leading the charge in a teak tough defence.

Paula Ryan was outstanding in the Toomevara goals as she repelled many Rovers attacks. For Shannon Rovers all six backs worked extremely hard while Amanda and Sarah Bourke were excellent.

Nicola Kelly and keeper Megan Dunne were others to impress as the North Tipp team booked their place in this year’s decider.