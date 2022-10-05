Tipperary Rugby: Kilfeacle leave empty-handed from visit to Munster champions, Newcastle West

Munster Junior League Division 1

Newcastle West 20 Kilfeacle & District 12

On Sunday last Kilfeacle and District RFC travelled to Newcastle West for the opening fixture in this season’s Munster Junior Rugby Division 1 campaign.



Kilfeacle’s preparation and run-up to the game was far from ideal. The squad had many first team players returning for their first games with very little training done. The side that Kilfeacle were facing had many new summer signings so Kilfeacle were approaching this game with trepidation.



Having home advantage and defending their current status of champions meant that Newcastle West started on the front foot. It was important to lay an early marker and in the fourth minute the opportunity arose for Kilfeacle to open the scoring in the shape of a long-range penalty. Luke Heuston stepped up and launched a monster kick that split the posts and silenced the home support.



The next 20 minutes was a Titanic struggle, during which both sides created half- chances but neither was able to impact the scoreboard. During this time Newcastle West were having the better of the scrum set-pieces, whereas Kilfeacle were on top in the lineouts, with Brian Barlow imperious.



In the 25th minute a long-range penalty by Newcastle West brought the score level at 3-3.

Ten minutes later Luke Heuston restored Kilfeacle’s lead with another well-taken long-range strike.

With the last play of the half having been signalled, Newcastle West were awarded a scrum on the Kilfeacle 22. A crossfield kick saw Newcastle West’s winger touch down the ball as it landed. The grounding was highly contested by Kilfeacle. However, much to their disappointment the referee awarded the try.



To further compound this decision the try was converted from an almost impossible angle to bring the half-time score to 10-6 in favour of the home team.



In the 44th and 47th minutes Kilfeacle and District were awarded two penalties just outside the opposition’s 22. On both occasions Luke Heuston held his nerve to kick his team back into the lead, 12-10.



Newcastle knew that the next score was vital and in the 64th minute when a long-range penalty was awarded they seized the chance to get points on the board and wrestled the lead back at 13-12.

In the 76th minute, with Newcastle West running the ball out of their own 22 a Kilfeacle player saw the opportunity to intercept but he knocked on the ball. The consequences were dire, a penalty and a yellow card. His team mates protested and the referee brought the penalty 10 metres forward.



In the 84th minute Newcastle were pummelling the Kilfeacle defence but some last-ditch tackling saw Newcastle knock on the ball. The referee signalled last play. Newcastle West had been very strong in the scrums all day and in their efforts to counteract their opponents engaged early and were penalised. A quick tap from Newcastle West caught an exhausted Kilfeacle defence off guard and two plays later they had burst through under the posts.

Once again Kilfeacle players claimed that the ball had been ripped before it was grounded but the referee awarded the try. The conversion couldn’t have been easier and the final score was 20-12 in favour of Newcastle West.



The conversion took away the losing bonus point and, disappointingly, all the Kilfeacle efforts were in vain.



Kilfeacle’s next game is at home to Muskerry RFC in the Munster Junior League on Sunday, October 9 at 2.30pm.



Kilfeacle’s squad: Jack McLaughlin, Darren Lowry, Dubhan O’Grady, Fiachra O’Grady, Kelan O’Connor, Darragh Kennedy, Fiachra O’Grady, Kevin Kinnane, Gavin Heuston, Luke Heuston, Killian Noonan, Brendan Barron, Rares Stoica, Brian Barlow, Ben White, Ryan Renehan, Timmy Clarke, Adam O’Connell, Conor O’Sullivan, Sean McGrath, Robert Noonan and Paddy Finnan.