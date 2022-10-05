Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 5

Michael Humphries

Kilcornen, Cullen, Tipperary

Humphries

Kilcornen, Cullen, Co. Tipperary

October 3rd 2022

Michael

Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mary, Margaret and Catherine, brothers William, John, Jim and Con, niece Margo, sister in law Cautie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Wednesday evening October 5th 2022 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Mass for Michael will take place at 11.30am on Thursday in St. Patrick's Church, Cullen, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mick Hogan

63 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Adrian Hewson

Convent Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Suddenly on the 01st October 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Bert and Iris.

Sadly missed by his cousins, The Parishioners of St. Cronan's Group of Parishes and his large circle of friends.

In accordance with Adrian's wishes a reception service will be held in St. Burchin's Church, Bourney on Wednesday (Oct 5th) at 7pm for close family friends and neighbours. Funeral Service in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea on Thursday (Oct 06th) at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus"

Catherine (Cathy) Harding (née Brophy)

Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary

Catherine (Cathy) Harding (nee Brophy), Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Lickfinn. 3rd October 2022.In the loving care of staff of Tír na Nóg, Our Lady's Hospital Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, sons Francis, Tommy & Stephen Jr (Deano), grandsons Michael & Stephen. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ann & Martina, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Nora Cherkez (London), Margaret Cassidy (Knockroe, Thurles), sisters-in-law Margaret Brophy (Glengoole), Margaret MacDonald (Luton), brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and very good friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Wednesday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Thursday morning at 11.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Raymond Guest

Templebryan, Clonakilty, Cork / Terryglass, Tipperary

GUEST (Templebryan, Clonakilty, Co. Cork and formerly of Terryglass, Co. Tipperary): on October 4th 2022 peacefully in the presence of his loving family after a short illness bravely fought. RAYMOND loving husband of Bridget (nee Larkin), adored father of Ruth (McSweeney), David and Laura, cherished and adored grandfather of Simon, Andrew, James, Ronan, Ray, Rose and Aoife and brother of the late Jim, Bill, Esther, Hilda, Breda and Martin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, son-in-law Jason, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandchildren, brothers John, Ned and Jerry, sisters Sr. Anna May and Dympna (Tierney), nephews, nieces, relatives, dedicated staff at Clonakilty Engineering, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Wednesday, October 5th 2022, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm with Prayers at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 6th 2022, at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty. This will be livestreamed via www.clonakiltyparish.ie/live. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty.

Rest In Peace

Fiona Grainger

Corbally, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her father Micheál. Deeply regretted by her loving family, mother Chris, sisters Lorraine and Sinead, brother Derek, nephew Shane, niece Leah, brothers-in-law Finbarr and Stephen, uncles, aunts, many cousins, relatives, neighbours, Monastery Close community and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 6th Oct., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday 7th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by private family cremation service in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Martin Allen

12 The Crescent, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Martin Allen (12 The Crescent, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) October 4th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elsie, daughters Davina, Dolores and Vivien, sons Martin and David, grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Johnnie, sister Bernie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence Thursday evening from 4 pm until 7 pm. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.