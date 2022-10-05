Clonmel High School edge out Limerick's Villiers School in thrilling Mungret Cup tie

Under 19 Mungret Cup Round 1

High School CBS 30 Villiers School 29

In High School’s opening Mungret Cup match played at Ard Gaoithe on Wednesday, September 28, the Clonmel school snatched a one-point victory with the last kick of the game against old Limerick rivals Villiers School.



The Limerick team began the game better, racing into an early 10-point lead thanks to two tries. High School captain TJ Slattery scored his first of three tries after ten minutes.



Villiers added a third try midway through the first half before Jack Lane scored a great team try for the High School, following a powerful lineout maul. TJ Slattery added the conversion with a fine effort from the touchline.



The try fest continued in the second half, with Villiers touching down twice and converting both, while Luke Slattery and TJ Slattery scored three more tries for the High School.



Villiers were leading 29-27 heading into the final minutes. The High School hammered away at the Villiers line, but the Limerick team’s defence seemed to be up to the task. The High School thought they had scored the decisive try, only for the referee to call a knock -on over the try line.



From the resulting drop off, the High School held onto the ball and were awarded a penalty outside the 22 in front of the posts. TJ Slattery was successful with the kick, giving his team a dramatic one-point victory to the delight of the High School supporters.



This was a fantastic spectacle of schools rugby and credit is due to both teams for serving up such a competitive match at the beginning of the season. It promises to be a good year of rugby.



High School team: Fred Hackett, Jack Lane, Dylan Mullery, Chulainn O’Flynn, Tom O’Brien, Davy Brennan, Luke Slattery, Jake Byrne, Sean McEntagert, JP Phelan, Liam Maher, TJ Slattery (captain), Jayden Mullery, Daniel Buckley, David Coyne, Darragh Whitely, Calum Kennedy, Michael Bates, Milo McNamara.

The High School CBS Clonmel Under 16 team who played Villiers School, Limerick in the first round of the Mungret Shield recently at Ard Gaoithe, home of Clonmel RFC

Under 16 Mungret Shield Round 1

High School 10 Villiers School 30

The High School battled hard to the end against a strong Villiers team. The High School tries were scored by captain Sean Wall and Rian Galko. While the result didn’t go our way, there were some promising performances from a young High School team. Well done to all the boys.



High School team: Alex O’Keeffe, Sam O’Loughlin, Dale O’Regan, Sayyam Hussnain, Takky Ibrahim, Mikey McGuire, Sean Wall (captain), Oisin Amos, Briaín Morrison, Paddy Spelman, Anthony Fitzgerald, Rian Galko, Matthew Ryan, Jack O’Brien, Sam Maher, Dylan Lafford, Conor Byrne, Corey McKenna, Junior Da Silva.