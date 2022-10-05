Search

05 Oct 2022

UPDATE: Water supply restored in the Coalbrook area

UPDATE: Water supply restored in the Coalbrook area

UPDATE: Water supply restored in the Coalbrook area

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water has restored supply to customers in the Coalbrook area.

They said two burst water main drained the reservoir resulting in a loss of supply for households.

Kilbraugh, Gurteen, Ballingarry, Earlshill, Tinnock and the surrounding areas were also affected.

Irish Water's Colin Cunningham thanked customers for their patience.

"We want to thank everyone for their patience over the last few days while we worked with Tipperary County Council on returning the water supply for everyone."

"Water should now be returned to everyone who was impacted by these two bursts. If any customer is still without water, we would ask them to call our customer care team so we can investigate," said Mr Cunningham.

Tipperary billionaire John Collison to spend €6m revamping €400,000 mansion

Customers can contact Irish Water 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Updates are available on the Irish Water website.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media