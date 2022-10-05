UPDATE: Water supply restored in the Coalbrook area
Irish Water has restored supply to customers in the Coalbrook area.
They said two burst water main drained the reservoir resulting in a loss of supply for households.
Kilbraugh, Gurteen, Ballingarry, Earlshill, Tinnock and the surrounding areas were also affected.
Irish Water's Colin Cunningham thanked customers for their patience.
"We want to thank everyone for their patience over the last few days while we worked with Tipperary County Council on returning the water supply for everyone."
"Water should now be returned to everyone who was impacted by these two bursts. If any customer is still without water, we would ask them to call our customer care team so we can investigate," said Mr Cunningham.
Customers can contact Irish Water 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.
Updates are available on the Irish Water website.
