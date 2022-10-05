Ten in the running for Fethard's September Sports Achievement Award

There are no less than 10 nominations for the September award in the Butler’s Bar Sports Achievement Awards.



Sports included in the September shortlist are soccer, showjumping, hurling, camogie, ladies football and Gaelic football.



1/ Nicole Delaney. To date she has scored 11 goals with her team Wexford Youths in the FAI U/17 League.



2/ Daragh Byrne. Daragh, riding Kilcannon Ramiro, won the NutriScience CC14*L Showjumping event at Ballindenisk International.



3/ Fethard u/13 Hurling team. South champions, they advanced to the county final by beating Upperchurch/Drombane after a replay.



4/ St Rita’s camogie. The Blues team were victorious in the U/12 county final, beating Shannon Rovers.



5/ Fethard U/17 Ladies Football. There was a great win for this team in the U/17 league final against Golden/Kilfeacle.



6/ Fethard U/9 boys Gaelic football. They were winners of the shield final at the recent Tom Keane memorial tournament.



7/ Danny Barry. He was a member of the victorious Tipperary U/14 hurling team in the Tony Forristal memorial tournament.



8/ Gavin Neville. He played at wing back for Tipperary U/15 hurlers when competing in the John Doyle/Arrabawn tournament.



9/ Fethard U/19 Men’s Gaelic football team. Winners of the South Tipperary B title with a fine win against Moyle Rovers.



10/ Fethard Ladies Senior Footballers. The team qualified for their first-ever county senior final with a convincing 2-10 to 0-11 win against Moyle Rovers.



The winner will be announced on this coming Friday night, October 7 at Butler’s Bar, Main Street, Fethard.