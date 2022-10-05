EDITORIAL: Something for almost everyone in the big spend

While the Budget might not exactly have been a case of 'something for everyone in the audience' it was, nonethless, a massive giveaway to the tune of €11 billion.



Yes, there has been much disgruntlement in the public forum on the 10% increase in concrete products which will simply be added onto the customer thereby increasing the cost of construction – this is basically a new tax to pay for the defective products used in many homes throughout the country. And, the usual increase on tobacco was also included in Ministers Paschal O'Donohue and Michael McGrath's best predictions for 2023.



But, to be fair about it, a hell of a lot has been included in the Budget which has been generous on allocations, even if a little short on detail.

Finance Minister Paschal O' Donohue



The Budget was hardly a surprise really – in keeping with the drip drip drip nature from the leaky government departments, there was not much left to be surprised by when the TD's from all over the country gathered for the annual event – Tipperary TD Michael Lowry correctly pointed out that the cut and thrust of Budget day is long since gone thanks to all that information being leaked for weeks in advance of the big day.



Was this an election Budget? With the parties set to engage in a pre-Christmas Charlston shuffle, perhaps it is. Being Minister O'Donohue's last chance – for now at least – of delivering the finances, has he gone over and above? Have we been handed a Budget which we will be paying for, for decades?



Public confidence in the Finance Minister is very high and with good reason – Minister Donohue has been a safe pair of hands on the public purse despite unprecedented challenges. He walks away in December with his reputation intact – his replacement, Minister McGrath, will have a lot to live up to.



For all our sakes, let's hope the corporation tax returns continue to boom loudly.