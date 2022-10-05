Sunday treble at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium for the Ballingarry Dunnes

Two local clubs coming together for a phenomenally successful benefit night at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium saw an exceptionally large attendance descend on the Suirside venue on Friday night.

Knockgraffon and Cashel Coursing Clubs enjoyed an extremely rewarding night, which was well supported and all attending enjoyed some great racing.



The opening event, a novice race was won by Tadhg Morrissey’s Chasing Essie. From the off she was headed by Goldcash Bison, owned by Michael and Jack Meade but joined the leader as they came off the final two bends. In a tit for tat finish Chasing Essie just snatched it on the line by a short head in 29.33.



Paul Davies from Fethard has been very patient with Eskvale Weeman and he defied the odds when beating the even money favourite Lous Lassies to win the second race in 29.14.



The opening sprint on the night was won by Hopalong Champ, owned by The Kildare Syndicate, having taken advantage of bumping in front but finishing strongly.

Salavador Drohan being presented The September Trophy by Denise Moloney after Boherduff Newbe's impressive win with trainer Margaret Barrett.



The fourth race was the first final on the night, which was The September ON3 Unraced Stake. Golden Warrior topped the betting and gave a particularly good account of himself, finishing second. But as the traps opened Salvador Drohan’s Boherduff Newbe, trained by David Flanagan, showed exceptional early pace and dominated to the line in 29.11.



The second final, The Autumn Stake went to Richard and Pat Hickey’s Da Good Genes, trained by Adam Dunford and wearing down the leader to finish strongly on the run-in in 29.46.

The third final, The Track Members/Split The Pot Sprint Stake went to Cashel man Danny O’Dwyer after Windmill Breeze showed very quick heels to the joint favourites to win in 16.37. A very seasoned sprinter, he showed his true ability, leading from traps and railing well dominated throughout.



The Foxcall Syndicate- owned Tinahue Brodie landed the seventh while James Wade’s Dysert Moment made it back-to-back wins with a very impressive run, holding the outside line from start to finish in 29.08. Likewise, Derek Kehoe’s Slaneyside Jimbo made it four in a row as he dominated the penultimate race.



Rounding off a great night’s racing, Damien O’Regan’s Glenbervie Maza split the two long-time leaders coming off the last to land the spoils in 29.19.



The Dunnes from Ballingarry were celebrating on Sunday night after their three runners all landed the spoils in their respective races. Emers Syd landed the opening race in 29.43, followed by Emers Floss pulling out all the stops in the second to win in 29.37 and in the fourth Emers Archie justified his favourites tag to win in 29.46.



Michael Ryan from Clerihan took the opening semi-final of The Track Members/Split The Pot Sprint Stake with Circus Hawk in 16.39, while Master Joe Mackey’s Brynoffa Alice held firm on the run in to win the second in 16.76.



Paul Davies’ good run continued when Eskvale Brid held a firm line to win the eighth in 29.41, with Declan Drohan’s Wilderness Hades, clocking the fastest sectional, won the penultimate race in 29.41. Louise Wall from Ballingarry had Giddy Up Biker back on the winner’s podium when he held off all late challenges to win the final race in 29.51.



The Boylesports Irish Derby Winner Born Warrior was paraded during racing on Friday night by Jennifer and Mathew O’Donnell and Helen O’Dwyer and Noeleen Sealy presented the connections with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the track. It is great to see local young owners and trainers hit the highlights in the greyhound industry.