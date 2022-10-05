Tipperary riders win showjumping Grand Prix titles in Cork

Toomevara rider Liam O'Meara added another grand prix title to his collection as he claimed victory in the Connolly's Red Mills 1.35 Grand Prix League in Banteer in Cork last Monday.
It was all up for grabs yesterday at Banteer Show where anyone could be crowned winner for the Connolly's Red Mills crown, but O'Meara beat the best of the rest with ease, with his horse jumping very well over the course of the few days.
Also from Toomevara, rider Lorraine Younge claimed a victory of her own, winning the Carleton Stables 1.15 win on Sunday. See below.
