Great sadness: 1971 Roscrea All Ireland club hurling medal winner passes away

Roscrea Hurling Club is in mourning after the club announced the passing of Club President Mick Hogan last Tuesday morning.

Mick served the club with integrity and distinction both on and off the field for decades. A renowned defender he was a key member of the Roscrea team who made the historic breakthrough to win our first County title in 1968.

He went on to win All-Ireland Club honours in 1971. In what was a golden era for the club he won 6 North Championships, 5 county titles, 2 Munster Club championships and that historic All-Ireland.

After his playing days he dedicated himself to supporting the club in a variety of roles He was a selector and mentor with many teams.

He was an active committee member and played a significant role raising funds for the club promoting the club lotto and Tipperary Draw.

A loyal supporter, he was a familiar face at all Roscrea games at both juvenile and adult level. A gentleman to his fingertips who will be sorely missed.

Mr Hogan will be reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.