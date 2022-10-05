Search

06 Oct 2022

FIXTURES: Semi and quarter finals hurling action in the offing this weekend in Tipperary

FIXTURES: Semi and quarter finals hurling action in the offing this weekend in Tipperary

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

05 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

County Tipperary

07-10-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final

Drom & Inch V Solohead in Clonoulty 8.00

08-10-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Moyle Rovers V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 2.00

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Thurles Sarsfields in Fethard 2.00

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Drom & Inch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Leahy Park, Cashel 2.00

Borrisokane V Lorrha in Nenagh 2.00

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Burgess V Roscrea in Nenagh 3.30

Gortnahoe Glengoole V St Marys in Leahy Park, Cashel 3.45

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Carrick Swans V Kiladangan in Templetuohy 4.00

FBD Insurance Senior HUrling Championship Relegation Final

Templederry Kenyons V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Holycross 3.00

09-10-2022 (Sun)

Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Clerihan V Lorrha in Templetuohy 11.30 Cahir V Portroe in Cappawhite 12.00

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross 1.00

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Moneygall V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Clonoulty 1.00

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Upperchurch Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00

Drom & Inch V Kiladangan in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45

North Tipperary

Junior C Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Toomevara V Silvermines in Toomevara 11.00

Roscrea V Ballinahinch in Roscrea 11.00

West Tipperary

08-10-2022 (Sat)

U19B Hurling Shield Semi Finals

Lattin Cullen V Emly in Lattin 4.00

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell/Rosegreen in New Inn 8.00

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media