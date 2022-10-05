Long-established business in Clonmel's town centre is to close its doors for good

An illustration of the shop front of O'Gorman's Bakery in O'Connell Street, Clonmel
Clonmel’s town centre has suffered another blow with the news that O’Gorman’s Bakery, café and shop in O’Connell Street is to close this weekend.
The business, one of the oldest in the town, will close its doors for good this Saturday.
It will be the end of an era for O’Connell Street and the family-run business, which was started 62 years ago by Mary O’Gorman and her husband, the late Tony O’Gorman, and which became something of an institution in the town centre.
The bakery was later taken over by their sons, Dick and Anthony.
Before they established their business the site was occupied by Mulcahy’s bakery.
O’Gorman’s café hadn’t reopened since the Covid-enforced lockdowns.
