BIG READ: One of Galtee's and Tipperary's greatest ever footballers remembered

On Saturday, September 17 many Bansha people travelled to Bohernabreena Cemetery in Dublin, to pay tribute to the memory of one of Galtee Rovers’ and Tipperary’s greatest players, the late Vincent O’Donnell.

Like many who saw Vincent play I was in awe of his ability and his fielding was of a quality that was rarely surpassed by any player from any county. At club level he was superb and led Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's to many triumphs.

Born in 1952 in Ballydrehid, his sporting ability was evident from an early age and his athletic prowess saw him win championships in sprinting, long jump and high jump.

In the early 1960s himself and his brother Martin joined the Bansha parish leagues, the brainchild of the legendary referee, John Moloney.

The leagues were the perfect place to develop football and hurling talent and Vincent’s progress as a player was evident throughout this period reflected by his representation for Ballydrehid School in the National Schools Challenge which saw Bansha emerge victorious despite the combined efforts of the other five schools.

At 16 years of age Vincent was selected on the Tipperary minor football panel and an inter-county career blossomed which lasted for over 12 years.

Some teammates of the Galtee Rovers St Pecaun's GAA Club, that attended the commemorative event for the late Vincent O'Donnell, pictured at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

He made his debut on the Tipperary senior football team in 1971, a team which went on to win Division 2 of the National Football League, and thereby his first inter-county national football medal.

He went on to become a mainstay of all Tipp senior teams and was recognised by the Munster selectors in 1978 when he was named on the Railway Cup team, a team that included stars such as Billy Morgan, John O’Keeffe, Pat Spillane, Jimmy Barry Murphy and Kevin Kehilly.

Munster defeated Connacht in the semi-final and were victorious over Ulster (following a replay).

In the 70s and early 80s Vincent won four West Senior titles and three county titles with Galtee Rovers and was captain of the winning side in 1980.

In 1976 when Galtee Rovers won the County SFCl title, Vincent was named Cidona Tipperary Footballer of the Year.

His last county title with Galtee Rovers was in 1981 and he retired shortly after.

When JJ Kennedy compiled his History of GAA in West Tipperary in 2000, Vincent was nominated on the Team of the Millennium.

Considering his sporting prowess and his achievements with Galtee Rovers and with Tipperary, it was very appropriate that he would be remembered on the 20th anniversary of his passing.

This commemoration was made possible because of the Lonergan family of Ballydrehid who organised the event and the memorial plaque which was placed at his grave.

Both John and Jimmy Lonergan played with Vincent so it was very appropriate that John should address the event.

He spoke about Vincent’s development in the game and gave special mention to John Moloney who initiated the Parish

Leagues and to stalwarts like Larry Quinn, Eddie McCarthy and Matt Nugent who kept a watchful eye on his progress.

“When Vincent was fully fit he was one of the best footballers in the whole country. He could hurl as well and won a West Junior hurling medal with the club in 1971. Just to be playing on the same team as him was a privilege,” said John.

Club President, Liam Bergin, also spoke and gave a detailed account of Vincent’s sporting career.

“As President of Galtee Rovers - St Pecaun’s GAA Club it is a great honour to be asked to speak here today and it is wonderful to see so many teammates, colleagues, neighbours, family and friends in attendance. Those of us who played with Vincent O’Donnell or witnessed his prowess on the football field will be well aware of his ability and it might sound like a cliché but, in reality his likes will not be seen again,” said Liam.

Fr Michael O’Dwyer, a native of the parish, was in attendance and he offered prayers and blessed the grave.

Many of Vincent’s teammates, club representatives and friends, along with former colleagues from An Garda Síochána were in attendance as was Vincent’s daughter, Louise, granddaughter Alice and brother Martin.

In conclusion Martin O’Donnell thanked the Lonergan family and all who had travelled to remember his brother on his 20th anniversary.