CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted this vehicle (pictured above) outside Thurles on Tuesday night for defective lighting.
Gardaí said: "Initially we thought it was failing to stop however we learned the brakes didn’t work. No insurance, no NCT, no tax.
"Car impounded for query dangerous defect and prosecution to follow. A vehicle without brakes is an extreme hazard to other road users. #SaferRoads"
