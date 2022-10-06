Ballycahill ladies are the 'living stones' which keep the church alive - Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly

Friday evening was a very special one in Ballycahill village with the feting of three long serving volunteers at St Cataldus Church.



Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly was in attendance to honour the long standing contributions of Breeda Maher, Alma Ryan and Imelda Ryan to parish life and the three ladies were joined by family members and many friends as Ballycahill expressed its thanks to them.



A special Mass of Thanksgiving which had Archbishop Kieran as Chief Celebrant, was the highlight of the occasion and on the Altar also were Rev Frs Celsus Tierney, PP, Holycross and Ballycahill; Rev Fr Tom Ryan and Rev Fr Michael Mullaney, while Ballycahill native Rev Fr James Purcell, PP, Thurles sent his congratulations to the three ladies, signalling out Alma, his former teacher.



Archbishop Kieran described the three ladies as being among the “living stones” of the parish – the ones who ensure that everything is ready for the many celebrations in St Cataldus’ Church; the ones who work quietly and unobtrusively in the background; and the ones who support the priests and parishioners with the opening and closing of the church each and every day.



Pope Francis and the Vatican also recognised the contribution of the ladies with Benemerenti medals being presented. These medals are awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church. Originally established as an award for soldiers in the Papal Army, it is now a civil decoration but may still be awarded to members of the Pontifical Swiss Guards.



This was a joyous occasion – an event to be celebrated and remembered. An opportunity to say thank you. And a time to come together, chat, reminisce and relax.



Once the Mass of Thanksgiving had been celebrated, the congregation’s focus switched to Ballycahill Community Centre where refreshments aplenty had been prepared and were enjoyed in the best spirit of fleadh agus failte.



Alma, Imelda and Breeda have been central to Ballycahill parish for many years with their great work and effort – last weekend the parish, its people, and the church, said thank you.



Congratulations to them and their families for their enormous service.