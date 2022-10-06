Search

06 Oct 2022

Yesteryears: Rat invasion in Tipperary Town highlighted at council meeting

The front page of The Nationalist dated October 2, 1982

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

06 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

jeddywalsh@gmail.com

A story concerning a rat invasion of an area of Tipp Town was our main front page story in the issue of October 2, 1982.


It related to sewage from overflowing septic tanks in the rural areas of Tipperary Town being dumped in the local authority tiphead on the Lake Road causing a considerable amount of anxiety and fear over the possible health hazards to the residents of housing estates, children attending schools and workers in the local Tampax factory.


At a South Tipperary County Council meeting Senator Michael Ferris said that rat infestation of the area had already begun and that anybody in the vicinity of the dump was in danger of such health diseases as hepatitis and jaundice.


County engineer, Mr JP O’Callaghan, completely denied it was raw sewage and said that the sewage being dumped would have no detrimental effects.

Yesteryears: Vandalism at the historic St Patrick's Well just outside Clonmel

Take a look back!


The delight of the children of Bansha in getting their new, long awaited and much needed national school was evident when they sang at a concelebrated Mass which followed the official opening and blessing of the school on Tuesday, September 28, 1982.

Mr Ber Cowan, TD, Minister for State (father of future Taoiseach Brian) performed the honour in the absence of Minister for Education, Martin O’Donoghue.


The school was blessed by Ven. Archdeacon Ryan, Tipperary.

The chief concelebrant of the Mass was Fr Patrick Purcell, PP, assisted by Arch Ryan, Fr Timothy O’Brien and Fr Patrick Holloway, CC.
School principal then was Mr Darmody.

News

