Jake Flannery impresses for Emerging Ireland's second win in South Africa

Emerging Ireland made it two wins from two in their tour of South Africa but they were holding on towards the end of their 28-24 victory over Pumas in Bloemfontein yesterday, thanks in no small part to Tipperary man Jake Flannery.

Flannery was brilliant during the game, scoring one of four tries while converting all of the touchdowns for the Irish side who followed up their win from last week's 47-point annihilation of Griquas, Simon Easterby named an entirely new team for this game, with seven players who had emerged off the bench having been promoted into the starting 15.

The Bansha man scored Ireland's third try early in the 17th minute, after Shane Kirkwood was sent to the bin for making contact with Cathal Forde's head and neck in a ruck. Ireland took full advantage, as Jake Flannery's great turn of space set him free to touch down beside the posts.

The Emerging Ireland side finish their tour against Cheetahs on Sunday afternoon, where Flannery will hopefully have another chance to impress.