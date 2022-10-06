Tipperary Town cancer support group to host four week mindfullness course

Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town is to host a four week mindfullness course
Mindfulness Course for the The Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre it to host a four week course on mindfullness.
The course,Living with Cancer : Mindfulness – A Path to Well-Being, will commence on Tuesday October 18 from 11am to 1pm and will also be on for the following three Tuesdays.
Sessions include a 15 minute tea break, time to chat and socialise.
The course content includes:
Meditation, theory and practice.
Understanding and managing our Emotions.
Mindfulness based Stress Management.
Learning Acceptance
Learning to live in the Present Moment.
The Practice of Gratitude.
Compassion toward self and others.
How to be Happy in the midst of Suffering.
Bringing Mindfulness into our daily lives.
Course Facilitator: Gerry Raftery lives in Kilfinane, countyLimerick, and has a background in Personal Development, Spirituality and Mindfulness. Gerry also has a Diploma in Mindfulness and has a long association with the Circle of Friends.
If interested, please register your name in the office at the Circle of Friends centre in Tipperary Town
