First year students make their new school proud at Presentation Thurles open day

Proud Pres Girls

First Year students Caoimhe Ryan and Gwynn Mc Donnell addressed a packed hall at our recent Open Evening.

Caoimhe, a past pupil of Holycross National School, described her transition to Secondary School and her school days as a Pres girl.

Gwynn, from County Limerick, shared her experience to date as a boarder in her new’ home away from home’.

Well done, girls. We are very proud of you!

Open Night

A huge thank you to all of the families and prospective students who visited our school last Tuesday for our Open Night.

We were delighted to give a warm Presentation welcome to fifth and sixth class students from near and far.

It was lovely to see many familiar faces – past pupils now returning with their daughters.

Well done to all of our guides on the night – you were terrific! We are very proud of all of you.

Our enrolment forms are now available on our website www.presthurles.ie, under the Information Tab.

The deadline for receipt of application forms for incoming First Years for the 2023/2024 academic year is Thursday, November 17 2022.

You can either fill in an online application form for your daughter on our website or download, print and either hand in the form to our school’s office or post it FAO The Principal, Presentation Secondary School, Thurles. Co. Tipperary.

Please write ‘Application Form 2023-24’ on the outside of the envelope.